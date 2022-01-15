Police investigating shooting near Louis Joliet Mall

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred near Louis Joliet Mall Saturday afternoon.

About 3:22 p.m., a shooting happened in the roadway near Tonti Drive and Ring Road, Joliet police said on Twitter.

There is no further threat to the public, the tweet said.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area while authorities continue to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story, check back for details.