Police looking for dirt bike rider who struck Chicago cop on West Side

Police are looking for a driver who crashed a motorcycle into a Chicago officer Sunday in Austin on the West Side.

A male was riding a Yamaha dirt bike “recklessly” about 4:07 p.m. at Madison Street and Cicero Avenue when he struck a police lieutenant, injuring him, Chicago police said.

The driver sped off west on Madison after the crash, police said.

Surveillance image of a motorcyclist who hit a police officer May 31, 2020, in Austin. | Chicago police

Anyone with information is asked to call CPD’s Major Accidents Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.