Police looking for man accused of putting his hand down sleeping woman's pants

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who they say put his hand down a woman's pants while she was asleep on the light rail.

According to Tempe police, the suspect put his hand down the woman's pants and underwear while she was asleep on the light rail on August 19.

The victim woke up while the suspect's hand was down her pants, which was done without her consent.

The suspect got off the light rail at Rural Road and University Drive and was last seen walking eastbound.

After the alleged incident, the victim was able to take pictures of the suspect on her phone.

The suspect is described as a Native American man who is 5'7" to 5'10" and is 25-35-years-old. He has a heavy build and has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, pants and hat.

If you have any information, please call police at 480-350-8311.