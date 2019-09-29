Police looking for South Side man who's been missing since July

article

Chicago police are asking for help locating a 45-year-old man who has been reported missing from Park Manor on the South Side.

Jihad Muhammad was last seen July 10 in the 7100 block of South State Street, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Muhammad is described by police as being 6-foot-3, 145 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and having a medium-brown complexion.

It is not known what he was wearing when he went missing, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.