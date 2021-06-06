Police: Man detained on flight to Chicago after causing 'disturbance'

A man was detained on a flight that was headed to Chicago on Sunday.

Around 2 p.m., American Airlines flight 3927 was on its way to O’Hare International Airport from Portland, Maine when a 26-year-old man on board "created a disturbance," Chicago police and a spokesperson for the airline said.

The man was detained mid-flight until it landed at O’Hare, according to officials. He was released and not issued any citations.

There were 79 people, including crew, aboard the flight, officials said, Nobody was injured as a result of the incident.

No further details were available.

