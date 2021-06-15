Police: Man in 'hazmat' suit robs bank in Munster, Indiana

article

Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect in a northwest Indiana bank robbery Tuesday afternoon.

The robbery occurred at 3:20 PM at a Fifth Third Bank at 8007 Calumet Avenue, according to the Munster Police Department. The suspect approached a teller presented a note, demanded money and inferred he had a weapon.

The suspect fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash in an unknown direction, police said.

The suspect is described as a tall, slender Black male, dressed in a white "hazmat" type suit, blue hard hat, and goggles, police said.

Anyone with information on the subject’s identity should call Munster Police Detective Mark Ashcraft at 219-836-6678 or email at mashcraft@munster.org.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP