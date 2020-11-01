Police officer and gunman wounded in shootout in Oak Forest

An Oak Forest police officer and another person were wounded after exchanging gunfire Sunday in the south suburb.

About 6:20 a.m., officers were called to the 4300 block of Frontage Road for “a disturbance involving a Dodge Charger,” which was found unoccupied and determined to be stolen, Oak Forest police said. Officers called a tow truck to the scene, but as it was preparing to take the Dodge, a person walked up and tried to get in.

The person allegedly shot an Oak Forest officer during “the ensuing interaction,” according to police. The officer then returned fire, striking the alleged shooter.

Both the officer and the other person were treated at local hospitals, Oak Forest police said.

The person’s wounds are considered life-threatening, while the officer is expected to survive, according to Illinois State Police, who are handling the investigation.

Oak Forest police did not immediately respond to a request for more details.