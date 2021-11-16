Police officer injured, suspect shot during traffic stop at Wendy's in Joliet

A police officer was injured, and a suspect was shot, during a traffic stop at a Wendy's in the Chicago suburb of Joliet on Tuesday.

Police said that around 3:30 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop at the Wendy's on North Center Street.

They said the suspect's vehicle struck and pinned an officer against another car.

Other officers opened fire and the suspect was shot.

The suspect's condition is unknown. The officer was reported in stable condition.

