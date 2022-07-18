Police officers among 3 hurt in Logan Square crash

Three people were hurt, including two Chicago police officers, in a crash Monday morning in the Logan Square neighborhood.

Two officers were driving southbound around 1:35 a.m. in the 2400 block of North Western Avenue when their squad car was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Fullerton Avenue, police said.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition, according to officials.

The officers were transported to local hospitals for medical evaluations. They were both listed in good condition.

No further information was immediately available.