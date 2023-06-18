2 Chicago police officers hospitalized after crash in Canaryville

Two Chicago police officers were injured in a car crash in Canaryville Sunday morning.

Police say the officers were in a marked CPD patrol vehicle when it collided with a black SUV at South Union Avenue and 47th Street around 3:43 a.m.

Both officers from the patrol vehicle were transported in fair condition to a local hospital.

The black SUV was driven by a 22-year-old man who felt body aches and was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

There were no further injuries reported. No are citations pending.