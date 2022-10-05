Police pursuit of stolen vehicle ends with crash in Gary

A police pursuit of a stolen vehicle early Monday morning ended in a crash in Gary, Indiana.

Around 12:54 a.m., Indiana State Troopers attempted to pull over a white Kia after it failed to stop at a stop sign at 23rd Avenue, according to Indiana State Police.

The car continued onto westbound Interstate 80 through an active construction zone before crashing on the Kennedy southbound ramp, police said.

Following the crash, five occupants fled the vehicle and ran eastbound through brush and into a nearby retention pond, police said.

Two adults and three juveniles were taken into custody a short time later.

Inside the vehicle, police said they located several items commonly used in thefts, including numerous pairs of rubber gloves, screwdrivers and flashlights.

The adults were identified as Tyrone M. Brandon Jr., 19, of Gary, and Tyrone D. Kirkman Jr., 18, from Chicago. Police identified Kirkman as the driver of the vehicle during the pursuit.

Brandon and Kirkman were transported to the Lake County jail and each has been charged with felony auto theft and resisting law enforcement, according to police.

Brandon was also wanted on three outstanding warrants in Lake County, including armed robbery, battery by means of a deadly weapon and theft of a firearm, police said.

Three juveniles were taken to the Lake County Juvenile Center where they were also charged with several felonies and misdemeanors, police said.