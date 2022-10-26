Chicago man charged with attacking postal worker in Little Village

A Chicago man was charged with attacking a U.S. Postal worker in Little Village over the weekend.

Cesar Ramirez, 44, was arrested on Monday in the 7100 block of South Ashland Avenue, police say. Ramirez was identified by the public after police released surveillance video on Sunday.

Police say the man shown in the surveillance footage is Ramirez.

The female postal worker, 28, found the man hiding in her truck about 9:15 a.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of South Pulaski Road, Chicago police said.

Cesar Ramirez | Chicago Police Department

The man told her to drive to a nearby parking lot where he attempted to sexually assault her, police said. The worker was able to get free. The man took off in the mail truck, which was later found about five miles south, in the 4500 block of West Marquette Road, police said.

Ramirez faces seven felonies including kidnapping, sexual assault, battery of a government employee, carjacking and possessing a stolen vehicle. He was in central bond court Wednesday.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service offered up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the man.

The crime comes just one day after Illinois senators drafted a letter to the Postal Service Board of Governors "expressing concern with inaction in response to violence and crime." The letter says criminals frequently target carriers for their master keys. Mail carrier robberies have tripled from 80 incidents in 2018 to more than 260 robberies in 2021 according to the USPS.