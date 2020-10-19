Police release man, 61, claiming self-defense in fatal Englewood stabbing

A 61-year-old man who fatally stabbed someone last week during a fight in Englewood has been released from custody, according to police.

The man allegedly claimed he was acting in self-defense while fighting with a 30-year-old man in an apartment, according to a police source.

Darius Vaughn was stabbed multiple times in his back while fighting with the older man in the 6200 block of South Laflin Street, authorities said.

Officers were called about 12:45 a.m. Oct. 16 and found Vaughn, who was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead.

The older man was arrested, but prosecutors declined to file charges against him because he claimed self-defense, the police source said.