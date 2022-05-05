Police release photos of cars wanted in murder of girl near Chicago State University

Chicago police are seeking to identify two vehicles wanted in the murder of a 17-year-old girl last month near Chicago State University.

Police released photos and video of two black sedans involved in the fatal shooting of Asha Williams on April 11, according to Chicago police.

Williams was driving in the 600 block of East 95th Street in Burnside when someone in one of the black sedans opened fire, police said.

Chicago police have released photos of two cars wanted in the murder of a 17-year-old girl near Chicago State University last month. (Chicago police)

Williams was struck in the head and died two days later at the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 2 detectives at 312-747-8271 or submit an anonymous online tip.