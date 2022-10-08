Police release sketch of man wanted in sexual assault of 11-year-old girl on her way home from school

article

Police released a sketch of the man who kidnapped and sexually assaulted a little girl on Chicago's South Side Thursday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., an 11-year-old girl was walking home from school when man came up behind her, put his hand on her mouth and pulled her into an alley in the 6200 block of South Indiana Avenue, according to officials.

"I was just so scared I didn’t know what to do", the girl said. "I was pushing my hands down when he was pulling up to get my shirt off. I was telling him no, stop, kicking at him, hitting him, everything."

The victim tells FOX 32 that she was dragged and stripped in an alley near her home. She said a man groped her from behind and began taking off his belt but then his phone rang.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

"It was a girl, she said hello. So I kicked him in the face, got up and ran home," the victim said.

Chicago police are looking for a Black man around 45 to 60 years old and about 5'8 - 5'10. The offender has a thin build, graying hair, a mustache or goatee. He was wearing a black shirt with the right sleeve ripped, black jeans with a silver belt buckle and black work boots.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call police at (312) 492-3810.