Chicago police search for man who kidnapped, sexually assaulted 11-year-old girl on her way home from school

Chicago police are searching for a man who kidnapped and sexually assaulted a little girl on Chicago's South Side Thursday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., an 11-year-old girl was walking home from school when man came up behind her, put his hand on her mouth and pulled her into an alley in the 6200 block of South Indiana Avenue, according to officials.

The man sexually abused the victim before she was able to break free and run away. The man fled the scene, police say.

Chicago police are looking for a Black man around 45 to 60 years old and about 5'8 - 5'10. The offender has a thin build, graying hair, a mustache or goatee. He was wearing a black shirt with the right sleeve ripped, black jeans with a silver belt buckle and black work boots.

Anyone with information about the attack or the offender is asked to contact the Special Victims Unit at (312) 492-3810.