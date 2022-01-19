Police release sketches of suspects wanted in Green Oaks carjacking

article

The Lake County Sheriff's Office released two sketches of suspects wanted in connection with a violent carjacking in Green Oaks.

The pair were accused of carjacking a 42-year-old man as he was getting out of his car to go to work off I-94 near Highway 176 in Green Oaks around 6:10 a.m on Nov. 27, 2021, according to the sheriff's office.

One of the suspects pistol-whipped the victim before taking off in his 2019 Kia Forte with Illinois license plate (BU47018), officials said.

The victim was treated by paramedics at the scene but was not taken to the hospital, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information on the suspects is call Lake County Sheriff’s Detective Kyle McManaway at (847) 377-4306 or Lake County CrimeStoppers at (847) 662-2222 or visit http://www.lakecountycrimestoppers.com/

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP