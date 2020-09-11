Police release video of 4 wanted for looting Macy’s

Police on Friday released video of four people wanted for looting a Macy’s in the Loop in August.

The video allegedly shows them stealing items from the store at 111 N. State St., according to Chicago.

They are among hundreds of people suspected of looting downtown shops Aug. 10 throughout Chicago. Over the last month, police have released dozens of photos and videos of suspected looters.

Looting broke out early that morning across Chicago, less than a day after police shot a man in Englewood on the South Side.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area Three Looting Task Force at 312-744-8263 or email 630LootingTaskForce@chicagopolice.org.

Two people wanted for looting a Macy's, 111 N. State St., on Aug. 10, 2020. | Chicago police

