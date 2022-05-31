Police run down, arrest gunman wanted in shooting of 61-year-old in Gresham

Chicago police ran down and arrested a man wanted in the shooting of a 61-year-old man Monday night in the Gresham neighborhood.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired around 8:17 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Sangamon Street where a witness pointed them in the direction of the gunman, officials said.

Police officers chased down the 27-year-old and took him into custody, also recovering a gun.

A 61-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the mouth and arm in the shooting and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. He was listed in fair condition.

Charges are pending as Area Two detectives investigate.