Police say they’ve cracked the case of stolen goose eggs in Chicago suburb

The Brief Police say a person has been charged after allegedly taking goose eggs from a nest near Golf Mill Mall in Niles. Surveillance video shows a person removing the eggs from a nest along a building and walking away. Authorities have not released the suspect’s identity or specific charges; removing goose eggs without a permit is illegal in Illinois.



Authorities say they have "cracked" the case, charging a person accused of stealing goose eggs from a nest in Niles earlier this week.

The backstory:

The incident occurred at 4:18 p.m. Monday near Golf Mill Mall.

Niles police said the eggs were taken from a nest along the side of a building and shared surveillance video of the incident.

The video shows a person wearing a camouflage-pattern hoodie, dark pants and black Nike athletic shoes removing the eggs, placing them in a pocket and walking away.

According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, it is illegal to kill or remove geese or to destroy, move or disturb their active nests, eggs or young without a permit issued by the department. Permits are granted only in certain situations, the agency said.

On Saturday, Niles police said a person was taken into custody with the help of the public and charged.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the person’s identity or specified the charges.

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