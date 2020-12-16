Police search for Jeep wanted in connection with fatal October shooting in Roseland

article

Police released photos Wednesday of a Jeep wanted in connection with the October slaying of a 32-year-old man in Roseland on the Far South Side.

Deshawn McKinney was shot to death about 4:30 p.m. Oct. 24 in the 11400 block of South Calumet Avenue. Police said at the time that someone in a passing vehicle fired the shots that killed him.

Image of the Jeep wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old man Oct. 24, 2020, in Roseland. | Chicago police

Now police are asking the public for help identifying the owner of the black Jeep believed to have been used in the shooting. The Jeep has a missing front license plate, blacked out wheels and dark, tinted windows, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Two detectives at 312-747-8271.