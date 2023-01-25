Police search for Rockford man charged with stealing funeral home van with body inside

article

A Rockford man has been charged after stealing a funeral home van with a body inside over the weekend.

Deon Howard, 23, has been charged with unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and abuse of a corpse.

On Saturday, Howard allegedly stole the van which belonged to and was located outside of Collins & Stone Funeral Home located at 128 S. 5th Street.

Inside the van was a deceased man, 47-year-old Curtis Brown.

On Sunday, the Chicago Police Department located the van in the 1400 block of East 87th Street.

The body was not located at that time.

On Monday, Chicago police notified Rockford authorities that Brown's body was found in the 8200 block of South Manistee.

He was then brought back to Rockford by the Winnebago County Coroner's Office.

While investigating the incident, detectives identified Howard as the suspect. He was then charged accordingly.

Howard is not currently in custody.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

If anyone has information regarding this incident or knows the whereabouts of Howard, you are asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at (815) 966-2900.

To submit an anonymous tip, text the word RPDTIP and your tip to 847411.

You can also leave an anonymous tip with the Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at (815) 963-7867.