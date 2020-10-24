Police search for suspects wanted for looting in downtown

article

Chicago police released surveillance images Friday of more people suspected of looting downtown businesses during a night of unrest in August.

LINK TO LOOTING VIDEO

Two suspects are wanted for looting a business between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Aug. 10 in the 400 block of South Dearborn Street, Chicago police said. Surveillance video shows two males grabbing TVs from the wall of the business.

Suspect wanted for looting Aug. 10, 2020, in the 400 block of South Dearborn Street. | Chicago police

Police also released photos of 27 people suspected of looting a business between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. Aug. 10 in the 100 block of North State Street.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Advertisement

The photos are just a handful of the dozens of images and videos that police have released as they search for hundreds of people who looted downtown Chicago in the wake of a police shooting in Englewood.