Police searching for man caught on video slashing tires in Chicago

Police are investigating a series of tire slashings in the Buena Park neighborhood on Chicago’s North Side.

Each of the victims are now dealing with hundreds of dollars in damages to their vehicles.

Inspecting his car after leaving it parked for a few days, this is not what Michael McMillan expected to find. His car, along with a handful of others along a stretch of Montrose Avenue, near Lake Shore Drive, had their tires slashed by the same person.

“I don’t know what to say. I’m just seeing it and it’s really aggravating,” McMillan said.

Each of the slashings occurred Monday evening with some captured on surveillance video.

“I’m just thankful I wasn’t out here 20 minutes earlier to encounter him,” said Jennifer Goelz.

Just minutes separated Goelz from the man and whatever sharp object he was holding, as she got ready for work that night.

“It’s scary. I take good care of my car and I don’t want this stuff happening. It also happened to my husband’s car,” Goelz said.

The crimes have left police and residents asking who the man on video is and why he did it.

“I don't get it. Personally, I don't understand what that does for you,” McMillan said.

Police have not identified any suspects as detectives investigate the case. Victims and police are hoping someone recognizes the man seen on surveillance video.