Have you seen him? Police searching for missing man in Englewood

article

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a 63-year-old man reported missing in Englewood.

Gary Davis was last seen Jan. 5 in the 1200 block of 74th Place.

He's described as being 6-foot-2 with brown eyes and gray hair. He was wearing a plaid shirt, checkered pajama pants and one boot at the time of his disappearance, police say.

Davis may also need medical attention when he is found.

Anyone with more information on Davis' whereabouts is urged to contact Area One Special Victim Unit at 312-747-8380.