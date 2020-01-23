Police searching for missing mom and baby who are believed to be in danger

article

Police in Indiana are investigating the disappearance of a 16-year-old girl and her 7-month-old son who were both last seen Tuesday.

Caneesha Ellis and her son Kannon are believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance, police said. They are missing from Crown Point, Indiana, which is about 50 miles southeast from Chicago.

The mother and son were last seen Tuesday, January 21, 2020.

Caneesha is described as a black female, standing 5-foot-5, weighing 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Kannon is 27 inches tall, weighs 18 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a grey fuzzy bear snowsuit.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you are asked to call the Crown Point Police Department at 219-660-0000 or 911.