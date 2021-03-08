Police seek 14 wanted for ‘mob action’ at Columbus statue protest last summer

Police on Monday released video of several people wanted in connection to a protest last summer that turned violent at the Christopher Columbus statue in Grant Park.

The 14 people are wanted for "mob action" in the July 17, 2020, incident, according to Chicago police.

At the time, Mayor Lori Lightfoot decried that the otherwise peaceful protest was hijacked by "vigilantes — people who came for a fight." She said people came dressed in goggles with umbrellas and threw frozen water bottles, cans and other projectiles at police.

Police said 12 arrests were made and 18 officers were hurt.

Police say these people are wanted for "mob action" at a protest at the Christopher Columbus statue in Grant Park. | Chicago Police Department

Meanwhile, officials blamed police for alleged instances of excessive force, which Lightfoot called "unacceptable" at the time.

The protest started near Buckingham Fountain and moved south to the statue, where some protesters pulled on ropes attached to the statue. Police tussled with demonstrators until they cleared the scene, with the statue spray painted but still standing.

The statue was taken down about a week later, under the cover of darkness, after Lightfoot ordered its removal.