Police seek car wanted in fatal hit-and-run in Woodlawn

Crime and Public Safety
Sun-Times Media Wire
Police are seeking a car wanted in a fatal hit-and-run April 5, 2020, in Woodlawn. ( Chicago police )

CHICAGO - Chicago police are seeking to identify the driver of a car wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run Sunday in Woodlawn on the South Side.

About 2:10 a.m. the driver fatally struck a 34-year-old man in the 1700 block of East 67th Street and fled west, Chicago police said.

Police describe the car as being a dark-colored 4-door sedan with possible front end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police’s Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.