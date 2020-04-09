Police seek car wanted in fatal hit-and-run in Woodlawn

article

Chicago police are seeking to identify the driver of a car wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run Sunday in Woodlawn on the South Side.

About 2:10 a.m. the driver fatally struck a 34-year-old man in the 1700 block of East 67th Street and fled west, Chicago police said.

Police describe the car as being a dark-colored 4-door sedan with possible front end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police’s Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.