Police seek Chicago girl, 4, abducted by mother

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a 4-year-old girl who was abducted Monday morning from the South Side.

Riley Batts was last seen around 9:30 a.m. in the 5500 block of South Lowe Avenue in the Englewood neighborhood, according to a CPD child abduction alert.

Police said the girl is in the company of her mother, Jaasia K. Batts was described as 2-feet tall, 35 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Batts' whereabouts is asked to contact the Area One Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8380.

No further information was provided.