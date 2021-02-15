Police seek driver in Avondale hit-and-run that critically injured bicyclist

article

Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that fled after running over a bicyclist last week in Avondale.

The incident happened about 2:20 p.m. Feb. 10 in the 3500 block of North Kimball Avenue, Chicago police said.

A bicyclist was northbound on Kimball when they fell and were run over by a Buick Enclave, police said.

The bicyclist was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

The 2013-2017 dark or gray-colored Buick Enclave fled after the crash, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Three SVU detectives at 312-745-4521.