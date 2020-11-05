Police seek driver in Gary hit-and-run

article

Gary police are searching for a driver who left the scene after crashing into two parked cars in northwest Indiana.

The driver of a white Chevy Cobalt was turning from Clark Road to 23rd Street about 11:45 a.m. on Nov. 1 when they crossed the median and struck the cars, Gary police said in an email.

After stopping for a moment, the driver left the area, police said. The owner of one of the cars took photos of the driver before they left.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gary police at 219-881-1217.