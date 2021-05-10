Police seek driver in Logan Square hit-and-run that seriously injured man

Chicago police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a hit-and-run in the Logan Square neighborhood.

On Dec. 6, 2020 around 2:50 p.m., a 41-year-old man was struck by a blue Chevrolet Trailblazer in the 2000 block of North Kedzie Avenue. The victim was seriously injured.

The driver of the blue Chevrolet fled the scene southbound on Kedzie Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.

