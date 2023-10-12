Police seek Lake View armed robbery suspects

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating two suspects wanted for robbing three women at gunpoint last month in the Lake View neighborhood.

The suspects approached three 23-year-old women around 9:28 p.m. on Sept. 29 and pushed them to the ground while pointing a gun at them in the 3400 block of North Bosworth Avenue, police said.

The suspects took the women's belongings and fled southbound, police said. Both suspects were wearing black hoodies, one of which had "New York" on the front and the other which sported a design on the back.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at (312) 744- 8263.