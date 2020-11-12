Police seek Mag Mile looting suspects

article

Chicago police have released photos more than a dozen people suspected of looting a business in August on the Magnificent Mile.

The 13 people are pictured stealing items early Aug. 10 in the 500 block of North Michigan Avenue, according to a police statement.

They are among hundreds of people suspected of looting shops that morning throughout Chicago, less than a day after rumors allegedly spread following a police shooting in Englewood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three’s looting task force at 312-744-8263.