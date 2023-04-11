Police seek man who robbed suburban smoothie shop at gunpoint

Glenview police are trying to identify a man who robbed a smoothie café Monday evening in the northern suburb.

A man wearing all black clothing and a black full-face mask entered Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 2759 Pfingsten Road, around 9 p.m. He walked behind the counter, flashed a gun in his waistband and demanded cash from the register, police said.

After the employees complied, he left the business and fled in an unknown direction.

A witness reported seeing a silver/gray work van parked in the parking lot near the business, according to police. The van's driver was about 40 years old and his passenger was roughly 20 years old.

A few minutes later, the witness saw the passenger inside the business, police said.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact Glenview police at (847) 901-6055.