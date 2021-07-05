Police seek suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash on I-94 near Bridgeport

Police are looking for the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that happened on I-94 near Bridgeport on the South Side early Sunday morning.

The crash occurred at about 4:18 a.m. on the southbound express lanes of I-94 at 95th Street, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

Both victims were in a 2008 gray Ford Fusion when they were struck by the other vehicle, police said.

Rosemarie Garza, 21, of South Holland, was riding in the passenger seat. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the vehicle, Jonathan Miranda, 22, of Chicago, was transported to a hospital. He had non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the ISP at (847) 294-4400. Callers can remain anonymous.