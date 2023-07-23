Police seek suspect in several armed robberies at Chicago restaurants

article

Chicago police are searching for a suspect believed to be connected to several armed robberies at sandwich shops and restaurant across the city.

In each robbery, a man entered a sandwich shop or restaurant and went behind the counter and removed cash from the register or ordered the employee to remove the money at gunpoint.

During one of the robberies the offender became aggressive and physical and struck the victim in the side of the face.

The incidents happened at the following times and locations:

1200 block of South Canal St on June 25, 2023 at 4:20 A.M.

700 block of South Western Ave on June 26, 2023 at 11:47 A.M.

2500 block of West North Ave on June 27, 2023 at 10:45 A.M.

700 block of North Milwaukee Ave on June 30, 2023 at 9:00 A.M.

0-100 block of West Ohio St on July 8, 2023 at 4:00 A.M.

1200 block of South Canal St on July 15, 2023 at 3:45 A.M.

1600 block of West Roosevelt Rd on July 16, 2023 at 10:28 P.M.

600 block of South Wabash Ave on July 18, 2023 at 3:48 A.M.

The suspect was described as a Black man about 20-35 years old, between 5'10 - 6'04 in height, and weighed roughly 175-200 pounds.