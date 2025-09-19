Police seek suspects in Garfield Park CTA bus robbery

The Brief Two men robbed a passenger on a CTA bus in the 2700 block of W. Madison Street in Garfield Park around 10:06 a.m. on Sept. 9, according to Chicago police. Police released photos of the suspects, described as two Black men—one wearing a black hoodie with a spider web logo and the other a black Nike hoodie. Authorities urge riders to stay alert, report incidents immediately, and contact Public Transportation Detectives at 312-745-4447 or CPDTIP.com (reference #JJ411977) with any information on this incident.



Chicago Police are warning of a robbery on a CTA bus in the Garfield Park neighborhood. Photos of the suspects have been released.

What we know:

Around 10:06 a.m. on Sept. 9, two Black men robbed a victim on board a CTA bus in the 2700 block of W. Madison Street.

One of the men was wearing a black hooded sweater with a spider web logo on the front. The other was wearing a black hooded Nike jacket.

Police are reminding citizens to be aware of their surroundings and remember the location, bus or train car number, route or train line, trail car number and direction of travel when riding on the CTA.

What you can do:

All incidents should be reported right away along with a description of distinct clothing and physical characteristics. Police advise the public to remain calm and never pursue an offender. They also recommend pressing the emergency button and alerting the transit attendant if a situation occurs.

If anyone has any information on this incident, they could contact Public Transportation Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #JJ411977.