Police seek trio wanted in Bridgeport, Gage Park store robberies

Chicago police are searching for a trio in connection to store robberies this month in Bridgeport and Gage Park.

In the first robbery, the group entered a business about 7:30 p.m. March 10 in the 200 block of West 31st Street and took money by force from the clerk, Chicago police said.

The trio robbed a second store about 7:30 p.m. March 21 in the 5300 block of South Western Avenue, police said.

Two of the male suspects were seen wearing masks and are between 20 to 25-years-old, police said. The third, was wearing purple gloves and is between 18 to 20-years-old.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8382.