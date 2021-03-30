Police seek trio wanted in Bridgeport, Gage Park store robberies
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for a trio in connection to store robberies this month in Bridgeport and Gage Park.
In the first robbery, the group entered a business about 7:30 p.m. March 10 in the 200 block of West 31st Street and took money by force from the clerk, Chicago police said.
The trio robbed a second store about 7:30 p.m. March 21 in the 5300 block of South Western Avenue, police said.
Two of the male suspects were seen wearing masks and are between 20 to 25-years-old, police said. The third, was wearing purple gloves and is between 18 to 20-years-old.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8382.