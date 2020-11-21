Police seeking individuals in connection with criminal damage to property in Brighton Park

article

Chicago police are asking for help locating a group of individuals wanted for criminal damage to property in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

About 10:50 p.m. Thursday, a group of three males are seen throwing an object through the from window of a business in the 2700 block of West 47th Street, before fleeing, Chicago police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8227.