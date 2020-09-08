Police seeking vehicle wanted in shooting that killed 8-year-old girl, wounded 2 others, in Canaryville

Chicago police are asking for help locating a vehicle wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that killed an 8-year-old girl and wounded two others Monday in Canaryville on the South Side.

Shortly before 6 p.m., the child was among four people who were in a Subaru SUV that was stopped at a red light at 47th and Union.

A Dodge Charger was behind the SUV, and when the stoplight turned green, someone in the Charger opened fire, striking the child, as well as a 31-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman who were also in the SUV, police said.

The Charger then made a U-turn and drove off south on Union.

Chicago police are seeking a vehicle wanted in connection with a fatal shooting Sept. 7, 2020, in the 4700 block of South Union Avenue. | Chicago police

The suspected shooters were seen inside the car both before and immediately after the shooting, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.