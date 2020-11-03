Police share video of Loop looting suspects

Police released more video footage Monday of people suspected of looting downtown in August.

The suspects are wanted for looting a business between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Aug. 10 in the 200 block of North Columbus Drive, Chicago police said.

The footage is among dozens of images and videos that police have released as they search for hundreds of people who looted downtown Chicago in the wake of a police shooting in Englewood.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area Three Looting Task Force at 312-744-8263 or email 630LootingTaskForce@chicagopolice.org.