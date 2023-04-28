Police SUV involved in Melrose Park rollover accident

A rollover accident involving a Bellwood police SUV occurred Friday afternoon in west suburban Melrose Park.

The accident occurred about 12 p.m. at the intersection of 25th Avenue and Lake Street, a Melrose Park police spokesperson said, citing preliminary information.

An officer and the driver of a second vehicle were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, the spokesperson said.

(Provided)

Details on the circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately available Friday afternoon.