Police uncover body armor, guns, drugs during West Englewood raid

Police allegedly found a large amount of drugs, guns and body armor while executing a search warrant early Sunday in West Englewood on the South Side.

Officers arrested Tracey Massey, 52, after uncovering six guns, ballistic body armor and suspected heroin and marijuana at a home in the 6300 block of South Winchester Avenue, Chicago police said in a statement.

Massey faces five felony counts of unauthorized use of a weapon by a felon, as well as a felony count each of armed violence, unauthorized possession of a weapon, possession of between 100 and 400 grams of heroin, and possession of between 2 kilograms and 5 kilograms of cannabis.

Massey, of West Englewood, is expected in court later Monday.