Police warn Bucktown residents of recent armed carjackings

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
CHICAGO - Police are warning Bucktown residents of a recent string of armed robberies taking place in the morning hours.

In each of the cases, a gunman approaches the victims while they were in or near their vehicle, police said.

The carjacker displays a black handgun and orders victims out of their vehicles before driving away with their car, police said.

The incidents happened at:

  • About 9:32 a.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of West Wabansia Avenue
  • About 9:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of West Wabansia Avenue
  • About 8:45 a.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of North Honore Street.

Police issued a similar alert last week after carjackings and armed robberies occurred in the same area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.