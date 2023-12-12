Police warn businesses in West Pullman neighborhood about string of burglaries

Businesses in a West Pullman neighborhood are urged to be vigilant after a recent string of burglaries.

The affected businesses are in the 005th District and the burglaries occurred in late November in the evening hours.

In the incidents, the suspect was able to gain entry into the businesses by using an unknown object to shatter store windows, according to detectives.

Shared below are the times and locations of the burglaries:

8:49 p.m. - 800 Block of West 119th Street on Nov. 20, 2023

3:47 a.m. - 800 Block of West 119th Street on Nov. 25, 2023

9:38 p.m. - 800 Block of West 119th Street on Nov. 27, 2023

11:05 p.m. - 800 Block of West 119th Street on Nov. 29, 2023

Detectives said the suspect was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a disposable medical mask during the burglaries.

Police have released some tips on how to stay safe and what you can do to help prevent a similar incident: