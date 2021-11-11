Expand / Collapse search

Police warn Park Manor residents of recent armed carjackings

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Park Manor
CHICAGO - Police are warning Park Manor residents of a recent string of armed carjacking taking place in broad daylight.

In each of the cases, a gunman approaches the victims while they were seated in their parked cars, police said.

The carjacker displays a black handgun and orders victims out of their vehicles before driving away with their car, police said.

The incidents happened at:

  • About 3:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 6800 block of South Michigan Avenue
  • About 3:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 6600 block of South Wabash Avenue

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8384.