Police warn Park Manor residents of recent armed carjackings
CHICAGO - Police are warning Park Manor residents of a recent string of armed carjacking taking place in broad daylight.
In each of the cases, a gunman approaches the victims while they were seated in their parked cars, police said.
The carjacker displays a black handgun and orders victims out of their vehicles before driving away with their car, police said.
The incidents happened at:
- About 3:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 6800 block of South Michigan Avenue
- About 3:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 6600 block of South Wabash Avenue
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8384.