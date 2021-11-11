Police warn Park Manor residents of recent armed carjackings

Police are warning Park Manor residents of a recent string of armed carjacking taking place in broad daylight.

In each of the cases, a gunman approaches the victims while they were seated in their parked cars, police said.

The carjacker displays a black handgun and orders victims out of their vehicles before driving away with their car, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

The incidents happened at:

About 3:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 6800 block of South Michigan Avenue

About 3:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 6600 block of South Wabash Avenue

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8384.