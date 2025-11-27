Police warn of smash-and-grab retail burglaries in Garfield Park, Humboldt Park

The Brief Offenders in two incidents drove a stolen car through closed storefront doors in Garfield Park and Humboldt Park, stealing clothing and shoes before fleeing. Burglaries occurred on Nov. 9 in the 4000 block of West Madison Street and Nov. 10 in the 800 block of North Kedzie Avenue. Police describe the offenders as multiple Black males, ages 15–19, and advise the public not to confront them, preserve surveillance footage, and contact Area Four Detectives with information.



Chicago Police are warning of retail burglaries in Garfield Park and Humboldt Park neighborhoods.

What we know:

In each incident, the offenders drove a stolen car through a closed entry door to gain access to the establishment.

Once inside, they took clothing and shoes before fleeing th scene in the stolen car.

Locations and dates:

4000 block of West Madison Street — Nov. 9 at about 4:48 a.m. (Garfield Park)

800 block of North Kedzie Avenue — Nov. 10 at about 4:00 a.m. (Humboldt Park)

The offenders are described as multiple Black men, around 15-19 years-old, 110-150 lbs., wearing all black clothing and black masks.

What you can do:

Police are reminding the public to never confront the offenders, save all surveillance footage, and call 911 and remain on the scene if possible.

Anyone with information should contact Area Four Detectives at (312) 746-8253 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use Reference #P25-4-02.