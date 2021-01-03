Police warn South Loop residents of bicycle thefts

Chicago police are warning residents of bicycle thefts reported in the South Loop.

In each incident someone stole bicycles from a secured multi-unit residential parking garage after breaking the garage door, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The thefts happened about 2 p.m. Dec. 9, between 8 a.m. and 7:10 p.m. Dec. 10 and about 4 a.m. Dec. 12 in the 1800 block of South Michigan Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-826