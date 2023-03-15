Cause of death revealed for Polish man found dead in Lake Michigan

The cause of death has been released for Krzysztof Szubert whose body was found in Lake Michigan after he was reported missing from River North late last year.

The 21-year-old man from Poland was reported missing after a night out drinking with friends in early December. A few days later his body was pulled from Lake Michigan near Oak Street Beach.

The Cook County Medical Examiner confirmed Szubert's cause of death was accidental drowning. The coroner also said ethanol intoxication was a contributing factor.

Szubert was last seen around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 at a bar downtown. His body was pulled from Lake Michigan on Dec. 7. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

He, along with other coworkers, were staying at a Joliet hotel. However, over the weekend, they went to the city, first hitting the Chriskindlmarket and then spending two hours at the popular bar Howl at the Moon on Hubbard Street.

Szubert was from the city of Tiffin in Poland. He came to America for a few months working on a project in the southwest suburbs as a software developer.